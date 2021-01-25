The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has been enmeshed in another extramarital affair scandal as one Pastor Mike Davis has accused him of sleeping with his wife.

A report by PUNCH states that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a probe of Apostle Suleman, as the said Pastor has accused him of threatening his life and denying him access to his children.

The woman at the centre of the scandal has been identified as Pastor Faith Edeko, who is said to head the Abuja branch of Omega Fire Ministries in Utako.

It was gathered that her husband has allegedly left the church.

Pastor David sent a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, through his legal representatives, V.C Ezenagu & Associates.

The IGP subsequently conveyed an order to probe Apostle Suleman in a letter addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, Garki, dated January 5, 2021.

The letter, with reference number CB:7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/Vol.515/561, was signed by the Principal Staff Officer II to the Inspector-General of Police, ACP Iliya Doma.

The police letter titled, ‘Re: Criminal Petition Against Apostle Johnson Suleman for Enticement of a Married Woman; Adultery; Unlawful Criminal Restraint to Access Children and Threat to Life’, partly reads:

“I attach herewith a copy of a letter dated December 30, 2020, with its attachments received from V.C Ezenagu & Associates on the above-underlined subject. The Inspector-General of Police directs that you treat. Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.”

According to the petition, Davids said he met Apostle Suleman in 2003 while he was in school and they became very close till he was eventually ordained a pastor of Omega Fire Ministries on June 9, 2006.

He claims to have served the church for over 15 years before his exit in 2019, attaching his pastoral certificate with the petition.

Videos posted on Instagram on Sunday showed the aggrieved pastor weeping, accusing Suleman of sleeping with his wife and destroying his marriage.

Davids said he began a relationship with his wife in secondary school and they courted for about 11 years before marriage.

He said in 2008 he introduced his wife to Apostle Suleman whom he regarded as his spiritual father and she told him that Suleman had been making advances at her and once invited her to Reliance Hotel, Benin, but he never regarded it as anything serious.

The aggrieved pastor said things finally began to go downhill when he was posted to Osun State in 2010 shortly after the birth of their daughter, Michelle, in November 2009.

Pastor Davids said:

“My wife was a staffer with NTA Iruekpen, so Apostle Suleman reached out to her that they will need her to build Celebration TV and Rhema for Living. She would have to shuttle between Osun State and Auchi.

“She came back from Auchi to Osun State and said she wanted to talk to me that her conscience was pricking her. I asked what was it and she said that while in Auchi, Apostle Suleman lodged her at Uyi Grand Hotel and he came there and slept with her.

“And the moment she said that the first thing that came to my mind was my daughter. I asked where was Michelle when this happened and she said Michelle was on the bed, pushed aside and I asked, ‘You mean you slept with a man with my daughter on the bed?’. I had to let it go because there was nobody I could tell and I couldn’t fight with Apostle Suleman… I forgave her but the amorous relationship continued. One thing I know is that my wife was hypnotised. This is not the woman I got married to, who I knew for 11 years.”

He further said that his relationship with the GO turned sore and he was suspended but after the suspension was lifted, he refused to return and then he started receiving threats from Apostle Suleman.

He alleged that when he left the church in July 2019, his wife started to fight with him and then his wife left the house with their three children and they relocated to Abuja.

Davids added, “Apostle Suleman has given her a branch of the church in Utako, Abuja to head without permission. I am calling on Pastor David Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor Margaret Idahosa, CAN, PFN.

“Apostle Suleman has damaged my life. I have not seen my wife and children for two years and Apostle Suleman says if I ever go near them, he will have me taken out. I have a video where he said he will make me disappear. I don’t want to lose my life.”

His wife has, however, denied the allegation, saying that he abandoned the marriage and refused to return home.

She said the ordeal affected her health and she even contemplated suicide but her son stopped her.

She said in a video,

“There are recordings which I will upload. You told my brothers that I would crawl in the gutters. I told them not to do anything to you, that you are still the father of my kids. At some point, I contemplated suicide. I had written my suicide note, I had bought sniper because I could not fathom how I would live life in so much pain. I won’t drag you because of my children… you have done too much and it is enough. I am not hypnotised. I am not under a spell.”

“I don’t know what you hope to achieve, I don’t know who paid you but the only thing I will say is haven’t you done enough? Are you not tired of flogging someone’s daughter in pain?

“You left me in Kano. You called me on a certain day that you were going to leave the marriage. I thought you were bluffing. I called my people and they can testify. My elder brother called you from the UK. You told them you were leaving the marriage. My elder brother told me you were bluffing.

“I remember I begged you and then I got to the office and I collapsed, according to what my principal said because I found myself in the hospital.”

She said that no one was preventing Pastor Davids from seeing his children, adding that he lived in the same city with them but had refused to visit.

Apostle Suleman, as at press time, is yet to react to the allegation, but the Resident Pastor, Omega Fire ministry, Headquarters, Joseph Iyare, sent a text message to PUNCH, saying Pastor Davids is “frustrated by his own evil deeds”.

