The Oyo State Police Command has said it received a report that gunmen came in a bus and a mini taxi to set the house of Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho on fire.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, said this in a statement released on Tuesday.

Fadeyi also said that the police were told that the gunmen shot several times, while they set the house, located at the Soka area of Ibadan, ablaze.

He said the police had begun an investigation into the incident.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the house was allegedly burnt at about 3 am on Tuesday after the power supply to the area was cut off.

The police statement read:

“At about 0620 hrs of today 26/01/2021, a report was received at the Santo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at Soka area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra ( taxi) firing sporadically, and set the house ablaze.

“The mini sitting room got burnt in the process while the value of other properties is yet to be estimated.

“Immediately the DPO Sanyo got wind of the incident, he contacted fire service while he also went to the scene for on the spot assessment.

“The fire was eventually put out. An investigation has commenced into the incident while the Police are on the trail of the hoodlums.”

