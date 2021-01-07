Daily News

JUST IN: Bitcoin passes $40,000 for first time, doubles in value in less than a month

Bitcoin surged to $40,000 for the first time, doubling in value in less than a month and pushing the total market value of cryptocurrencies beyond $1 trillion.

Cryptocurrencies hit the milestone after a fivefold climb in market value in the past year, data from tracker CoinGecko shows. Strategists have cited demand from speculative retail traders, trend-following quant funds, the rich and even institutional investors as among the reasons for the surge.

Culled from Finance Yahoo

Vanguard News Nigeria

