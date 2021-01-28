Notorious insurgents of the Boko Haram terrorist group have reportedly cut off the electricity supply to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State in the Northeastern part of Nigeria.

It was gathered that the blackout currently being experienced in the city was as a result of the destruction of an electricity tower in Mainok, an area along the Maiduguri – Damaturu road by the insurgents.

The blackout which is said to have has lasted for days, has forced residents to use generators and solar system as a source of power.

HumAngle reports that Mainok is notorious for Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) activities including setting up of checkpoints where they (terrorists) abduct commuters and carry out attacks on security forces.

As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that repairs were ongoing to fix the damaged electric lines and restore power to the city.

In January 2020, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reported that Boko Haram had cut-off Maiduguri from the National grid due to damages caused on the company’s facilities and transmission lines between Maiduguri and Damaturu.

In the past month, security forces have stepped up counter-offensives in the area including airstrikes on Boko Haram and its splinter group ISWAP fighters.

