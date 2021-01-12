Honourable Dimeji Bankole, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives is all set to tie the knot with Miss Aisha Shinkafi Saidu, daughter of Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu on Friday 15 January 2020.

After divorcing his first wife in 2017, Bankole remained single as many ladies fought to try their luck with him.

The bride, a lawyer and graduate of the University of Hull in the UK, is a granddaughter of late Alh. Umaru Shinkafi, a political heavyweight and onetime head of Nigeria’s security organisation.

The Nation reports that the bride’s mother is Shinkafi’s daughter and a sister to the former Zamfara Governor, Aliyu Shinkafi.

According to a statement from the Bankole family of Iporo in Abeokuta, a quiet introduction between the two families according to Islamic and traditional injunctions.

The Sokoto State Governor and Bankole’s successor as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, during the introduction, led the groom’s family to the bride’s family home to seek her hand in marriage.

Friday’s event, which sources have said will be low key due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, will be the culmination of a courtship that both families kept under wraps.

While Mr Bagudu is the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors forum, Mr Tambuwal, who is representing Bankole, is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors forum.

