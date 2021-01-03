The former Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe has died of suspected COVID-19 complications.

The late Don’s death was confirmed by both the Chairman of the UNILAG chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr Dele Ashiru, as well as the Personal Assistant to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professsor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Mr A.O. Bolarinwa.

The professor of Systems Engineering was said to have died on Sunday, January 3, 2020.

While those who broke the news of his death are not sure of the ailment that led to his death, unconfirmed sources, including announcemeents made on the UNILAG alumni WhatsApp group, said the professor died of COVID-19 complications.

“With great sadness, we announce the passing unto glory of a very distinguished alumnus and a past Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, who died this evening from complications of COVID-19.

“We pray that his soul rests in peace and the Lord comfort his family and all of us he left behind,” the announcement on the WhatsApp group as shared by Nigerian Tribune read.

Professor Ibidapo-Obe had retired from UNILAG about two years ago after spending 35 years in acting service before moving to Lekki home to rest.

He was also a former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State and President of Nigeria Academy of Science.

He also served as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State.

