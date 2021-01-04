Sowore and four others arraigned at the Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, on Monday, January 4, 2020. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.

The Federal Government has arraigned Omoyele Sowore and four others at the Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Sowore was arrested by the police for leading a protest against bad governance on New Year’s Eve in Abuja.

He is being arraigned alongside four others by the Federal Government on three charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution, however, alleged that the defendants were arrested on New Year eve with placards calling for a violent revolution against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sowore had earlier before the protest charged Nigerians on Twitter to hold a crossover protest by picking up a candle and a placard showing their grievances against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

This is not the first time Sowore will be arrested. He was detained for over 100 days in 2019 for calling for a #RevolutionNowProtest.

See more photos below…