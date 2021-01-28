Breaking NewsDefense and Security

Not less than 400 soldiers have been deployed in Orlu area council of Imo State following the killing of members of Eastern Security Network by Nigerian soldiers.
Daily Post is reporting that over 40 hillux buses loaded with soldiers from the force headquarters, Zaira, have been dispatched to the crisis-ridden area to completely take control of the area.
A resident in Orlu main town said that the soldiers were armed with over 300 different ammunition.
A source also revealed that over 20 hillux buses loaded with soldiers have been dispatched from state police command.
The soldiers, according to the source, have embarked on a manhunt and bush searching in and around the community for members of Eastern Security Network (ESN).
Another resident who pleaded anonymity, revealed that three soldiers had been shot dead, adding that the situation was getting out of hands.
He warned residents in the area to be on the look out against military rampage.

There had been tension and palpable fear in Orlu after a clash between a joint task force of the Nigerian soldiers, the Police and a group suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network over the past few days.

According to residents of the area, a joint operatives of the Nigerian Army and Police arrived the area and shot sporadically along Timber Market in Orlu Local Government of the state, forcing people to scamper for their lives.

It was gathered that group of youths suspected to be members  of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) recently recruited by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), were said to be guarding the area against a suspected attack by the Military.

However, not long after the arrival of the Police and Army officers, ESN operatives also landed, leading to a gun battle between the Police and Army on one side, the ESN on the other side which later turned into a bloody clash.

According to report, two soldiers were feared dead while more than 12 soldiers were said to be captured alive.

The Timber market in Orlu has since been shut down abruptly.

Meanwhile, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in all the local government areas of Orlu to restore peace and normalcy in the area.

In the same vein, a group, known as Coalition of Imo Progressive Stakeholders, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the immediate withdrawal of Military in Orlu and its environs.

The group further called on Imolites not to engage in any act capable of threatening the peace of the state.

