He warned residents in the area to be on the look out against military rampage.

Another resident who pleaded anonymity, revealed that three soldiers had been shot dead, adding that the situation was getting out of hands.

A source also revealed that over 20 hillux buses loaded with soldiers have been dispatched from state police command.

A resident in Orlu main town said that the soldiers were armed with over 300 different ammunition.

Daily Post is reporting that over 40 hillux buses loaded with soldiers from the force headquarters, Zaira, have been dispatched to the crisis-ridden area to completely take control of the area.

There had been tension and palpable fear in Orlu after a clash between a joint task force of the Nigerian soldiers, the Police and a group suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network over the past few days.



According to residents of the area, a joint operatives of the Nigerian Army and Police arrived the area and shot sporadically along Timber Market in Orlu Local Government of the state, forcing people to scamper for their lives.

It was gathered that group of youths suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) recently recruited by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), were said to be guarding the area against a suspected attack by the Military.

However, not long after the arrival of the Police and Army officers, ESN operatives also landed, leading to a gun battle between the Police and Army on one side, the ESN on the other side which later turned into a bloody clash.

According to report, two soldiers were feared dead while more than 12 soldiers were said to be captured alive.

The Timber market in Orlu has since been shut down abruptly.

Meanwhile, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in all the local government areas of Orlu to restore peace and normalcy in the area.

In the same vein, a group, known as Coalition of Imo Progressive Stakeholders, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the immediate withdrawal of Military in Orlu and its environs.

The group further called on Imolites not to engage in any act capable of threatening the peace of the state.