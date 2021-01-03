Following sexual assault allegations by a 16-year-old student, Barakat Melojuekun, against Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, the Commissioner for Environment in Ogun State, the Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has issued a letter of suspension to the commissioner.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the teenager, in a viral video posted on Facebook, alleged that Abudu-Balogun attempted to sexually assault her at his Ibiade residence in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

However, the commissioner in a statement described the allegation as a cheap blackmail by his political adversaries to tarnish his image.

The governor, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi and made available to newsmen, said the suspension was necessary to enable the commissioner to cooperate fully with the independent investigation being carried out by the police.

The statement partly reads:

“Whilst taking cognizance of the principle of a suspect being presumed innocent until proven guilty and the public statement issued by Hon. Abudu-Balogun denying the allegation, as a government with zero tolerance for gender-based violence and indeed any criminality, the suspension is a further demonstration of the commitment of Prince Dapo Abiodun Administration to fairness, equity, justice and the rule of law, no matter who is involved.”

The governor assured the public that it would do everything to ensure that justice is served in this case and directed the suspended commissioner to hand over to the permanent secretary in the ministry.

