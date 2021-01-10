There was drama today afternoon as gun-wielding police officers dressed in mufti chased a man into Shoprite Mall in Sango-Otta in an attempt to arrest him.

It was gathered that the young man who had just bought some goods from the store and was on his way home when he met the security operatives.

After seizing his goods and trying to arrest him, the man ran back into Shoprite mall and the policemen came running after him.

In the video which has since gone viral on social media, the man sat on the floor verbally defending himself while onlookers gathered to see what was happening.

The young in the video could be heard saying, “Wetin I do. My ticket still dey my hand. Una don seize everything wey I buy, wetin una see for my hand. I no hold SUV, una no see anything. Why you wan carry me go station.”

As at the time of filing this report, what transpired that led to security operatives to try to arrest him has not been established, neither has the Lagos State Police Command reacted to the development.

Many Nigerians, including celebrities are condemning the act on Twitter, with many of them calling on the management of Shoprite to take legal action against the police.

Watch the video below:

Like this: Like Loading...