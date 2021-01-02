Mrs Jumoke Oludele, the sister to the deputy majority leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Sunkanmi Babalola, has been released by her abductors after spending close to two weeks, including the Christmas and New Year, in captivity.

It was gathered that she was released at about 6:30 am on Saturday morning, January 2, 2021, after a certain amount of money was allegedly paid in exchange for her freedom.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Mrs Oludele was kidnapped on Monday night, December 21, 2020, around Oniguguri junction, beside Lion of Judah, Iyana Church, in the Monatan area of Ibadan, while coming from her shop.

Initially, there were conflicting reports about her kidnap. While the lawmaker has said Mrs Oludele was driving her car when the incident happened, other reports said she was riding on a commercial motorcycle when the suspected gunmen swooped on her.

A family member, who spoke to newsmen shortly after the incident and wanted his identity masked, said the suspected kidnappers had reached out to the family and demanded ₦20 million in exchange for Oludele’s freedom.

Similarly, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, had said he was not aware Mrs Oludele was kidnapped as the police station in the area where the incident happened had been razed during the #EndSARS protest in the state.

However, the family did not disclose how much was paid as ransom or if the police were directly involved in her release.

