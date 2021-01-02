Governor Yahaya Bello

By Arogbonlo Israel

Kogi State government has announced that schools in the state would resume on Monday, January 18, 2021, to continue the first term 2020/2021 academic session.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wemi Jones, made the announcement in a statement on Saturday in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to the Commissioner, Governor Yahaya Bello has once again reiterated his commitment to revamping the education sector in Kogi, and as such could not afford to shut down schools beyond January 18, 2021, even in the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

The Commissioner insisted “the state was yet to recover from the effects of the lockdown on the education sector, despite the fact that Kogi remained Corona Virus-free.”

He stressed that the state could not afford to jeopardise education, hence the decision to reopen schools “for our children on January 18, 2021.”

The Commissioner advised all the relevant stakeholders in the education sector in the state to take note and act accordingly.

