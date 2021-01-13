The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde is bereaved. He just lost one of his special advisers on Infrastructure, Engr. Adepoju James, to the cold hands of death.

He died barely a year after his appointment.

The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

James Adepoju was a trained civil engineer who graduated from the University of Ibadan.

He worked as an engineer, senior engineer, principal engineer and engineering director as well as consultant in different engineering companies on a wide range of projects across Nigeria including providing engineering consultancy services on the construction of Igbeti-Ogbomoso Road; Oshodi Transport Interchange; reconstruction/upgrading of Oshodi-Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road; Oshodi-Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and VGC Flood Control Project, among others.

His career in Civil Engineering saw him work in different companies and institutions including Prize Engineering Consultants Limited; Intecon Partnership Limited; Allot (Nigeria) Limited, Lagos; Ove Arup and Partners, Nigeria; Oso Associates Consulting Engineers, Ibadan, as well as The Polytechnic, Ibadan, among others.

Adepoju before he was appointed special adviser, was the Engineering Head of Prize Engineering Consultants Limited.

Adepoju, was a corporate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and registered member of COREN.

