An accident which involved a truck has reportedly crushed about twelve persons, many of whom are believed to be students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local government area of Ondo State.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts are ongoing to rescue victims in the accident which was said to have occurred near the entrance gate of the University.

The accident was said to have happened when a truck coming from Obajana in Kogi State lost control and rammed into some shops and crushed both students and traders.

Witnesses said 12 dead bodies have been taken to the mortuary while others were still in the rubble and heap of cement.

It was gathered that many of the victims were in the shops transacting business.

A witness told The Nation, “The truck caused the accident due to break failure. The driver lost control and the truck rammed into the shops.

“The incident caused traffic gridlock at the busy road as many of the vehicles were held for hours in the town.”

The Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident saying eight bodies have been recovered from the scene of the accident, adding that efforts were on to recover other trapped victims who had been stuck inside some of the shops.

