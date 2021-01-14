The Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), has shut down its campus after some students and officials tested positive for the coronavirus infection, an official has confirmed.

Ademola Adekoya, Head, Centre for Information, Press and Public relations of the Lagos State University, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Three students of the medical college have been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive and are undergoing treatment,” he said without disclosing the number of officials who tested positive.

He added that the school has commenced contact tracing, while the students have been asked to go home and the hostels shut.

The spokesperson said the college has directed students to self-isolate for 14 days and if they develop any symptoms, they should present themselves for treatment.

Mr Adekoya urged members of the public not to panic as the college is working round the clock to keep the situation is under control.

A source in the medical college, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES under anonymity said some students and staff of the college have been infected with the virus.

Following the development, an emergency board meeting between association presidents and the school management was held on Thursday, where it was agreed that the school be shut down and all students be sent home, he disclosed.

PREMIUM TIMES also obtained a release by the students’ body calling for urgent attention from students of the college.

“Owing to the present reality of the Covid19 we are faced with and after an evident based investigation that some students and College staffs have been confirmed positive of the coronavirus, The Provost has mandated that EVERY student should evacuate the hostel and isolate themselves at home for the next 2weeks effective from Friday 15th January. This was a decision made at an emergency academic board meeting.

“The Provost advised that any student with likely/ classical symptoms of the virus should fill a form which shall be sent across board in the shortest time possible and the concerned individuals shall be called upon for testing tomorrow whilst they await the results of their test at home,” it reads.

The release also states that incourses and examinations have been put on hold, while a communique containing modalities for school resumption will be circulated after the two weeks isolation period.

“The Provost also reiterated that the college isolation bay shall be set up within this 2 weeks of isolation and complete evacuation of students from the college arena.

“We strongly encourage everyone to STRICTLY adhere to the Covid19 guidelines as stated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a bid to help mitigate the spread and impact of the deadly virus within and beyond the college arena,” the students union said.

Lagos state is the hub of COVID-19 infection in Nigeria, with more than one-third of positive COVID-19 cases in Nigeria recorded in the state.

The state recorded 542 new cases of the infection on Wednesday, increasing the total confirmed cases in the state to 37,852 out of the total 103, 999 confirmed cases in the country.

Citizens are encouraged to practice all COVID-19 prevention protocols by constantly washing or sanitizing their hands, keeping safe physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings.