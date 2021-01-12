Assistant Inspector General of Police AIG, Omololu Bishi, who was promoted less than a month ago by the Police Service Commission, is dead.

Mr Bishi, who until his death was the AIG in charge of Armament, was said to have passed on Monday, January 11, 2020, in Lagos after a brief illness.

It was gathered that the late AIG who is an indigene of Lagos State is scheduled to be buried on Tuesday morning at the Ebony Vault in the state.

The late Bishi was promoted alongside CP Augunbiade Lasore, CP Kebbi State; CP Uche Anozie, retired, CP. Kenneth Ebrimson, also retired, CP. Undie J. Adie, CP. Osun State and CP. Olugbenga Adeyanju, CP. Adamawa State. by the Police Service Commission (PSC) on December 18, 2020.

Bishi was appointed as a Commissioner of Police in Benue State on January 3, 2019, to replace CP. Ene Okon, fdc, after a brief handing/taking over ceremony at the Police Headquarters.

He was also a one-time Divisional Police Officer, International Airport Lagos, Area Commander Mushin Lagos, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department Ibadan Oyo State, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration Ogun Command.

Late Bishi was also a Commissioner of Police, Department of Administration Force Headquarters, Abuja.

