The senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Adelere Oriolowo, was reportedly attacked by gunmen on Sunday during a meeting of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the district.

Mr Oriolowo was rushed out of the meeting that held at his constituency in Ikire, Osun State, by security personnel present during the attack.

The meeting was attended by members of the APC in Osun West including political office holders.

The cause of the attack, which the senator described as an ‘assassination attempt’ could not be ascertained as of the time of this report.

The senator’s vehicle was vandalised during the attack.