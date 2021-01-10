Daily News

JUST IN: Nigerian senator escapes ‘assassination attempt’

By
0
just-in:-nigerian-senator-escapes-‘assassination-attempt’
Views: Visits 3

The senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Adelere Oriolowo, was reportedly attacked by gunmen on Sunday during a meeting of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the district.

Mr Oriolowo was rushed out of the meeting that held at his constituency in Ikire, Osun State, by security personnel present during the attack.

The meeting was attended by members of the APC in Osun West including political office holders.

The cause of the attack, which the senator described as an ‘assassination attempt’ could not be ascertained as of the time of this report.

The senator’s vehicle was vandalised during the attack.

Tunisia: Ministry of Industry Grants 4 Permits to Search for Mineral Substances

Previous article

Egypt: Egypt to Take Part in 6-Way Talks On Renaissance Dam

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News