By Rosemary Nwisi, Port Harcourt

High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs would be buried on March 13, 2021.

This was disclosed in a news briefing, Friday, January 1, 2021 by his Oruwari Briggs family House, at his Abonnema hometown in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers state.

His son, Chief Sumo Lulu-Briggs confirmed the news at the event.

Chief Lulu-Briggs died on December 27/2018, at yet to be buried due to internal family crisis.

The head of the family, Navy Captain. A.B. Ajumogobia (rtd), who is also a High Chief regretted the long delay in burying the chief but said all issues stopping the burial have been resolved and the family is now set to given him a befitting farewell.