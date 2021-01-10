A former Nigerian ambassador to the United States of America, George Obiozor, has emerged as the new President-General of Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanézè Ndígbo.

He defeated four other candidates to emerge victorious in the delegates election on Sunday.

The election took place at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, capital of Imo State.

Mr Obiozor polled a total of 304 votes to win the election.

Three of his opponents had announced that they were stepping down for him at the venue before voting commenced.

Mr Obiozor takes over from John Nwodo as the president-general of the organization following the expiration of the tenure of the Nwodo-led leadership.

Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abịa), David Umahi (Ebonyi) and Hope Uzodinma(Imo) attended the election.

Details soon….