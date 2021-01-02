….vows to focus on rural development

…Hosts APC 27 man local government caretaker committee in Aguata

By Paschal Candle

After months of consultations, the billionaire oil Magnate and Founder Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation, High Chief Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo has finally declared his interest to contest for the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

Chief Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo made this declaration at a media parley and Christmas celebration party he held with All Progressives Congress (APC) twenty-seven Local Government Caretaker Committee members in the three Local Government Areas of Old Aguata which comprises Aguata, Orumba North & Orumba South Local Government Areas held at his Umuchu country home.

He revealed that it would be laughable for the next Governor of the state to be chosen by appointment or by some selected few in the corner of their room, saying that the contest must be thrown opened and allow the best man for the job to emerge from the primaries.

He added that what Anambra State needs at this critical point in time is #Ifedichie, noting that he has the #ifediche bluePrint maintaining that all he had to do as a successful Engineer in Oil and Gas sector was to deploy his wealth of experience to further raise the bar of good governance in the state.

The Umuchu born Philanthropist and Oil and Gas expert explained that “my ambition is being propelled by the strong desire to give back to the society that had been this kind to me. My administration will deemphasize projects that are more for visibility or the so called elitist projects”.

“Our focus will be on developmental projects that favour the masses. There will be a lot of focus on our rural areas, job creation through massive investment in agriculture, deliberate policy to attract more investors to the state and make our IGR to be at par with States like Lagos and Kaduna.”

“I have no doubt that I have the requisite capacity to raise the bar of good governance in the state”.

The Governorship aspirant also lauded the Leadership of Chief Basil Ejidike led State Working Committee for his efforts so far to reposition the Party for electoral victories.

High Chief Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo also promised to grant full autonomy to local government councils in the state, stressing that such gesture would help to provide good governance and bring government closer to the people at the grassroots.

High Chief Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo told them that he was not in the contest to become Governor of Umuchu or Old Aguata, but governor of the people of Anambra State, adding: “‘My politics is defined by true service to the people, leadership by transparency, accountability, and credibility, anything fair and just,” He concluded.

Highlights of the event were distribution of bags of Rice to all 27 Local Government Caretaker Committee of the Party from the three Local Government Areas and Cash gifts as part of Christmas celebrations.

Those in attendance were all the Local Government Chairmen of the Three Local Government led by Hon Paulchuks Umenduka, Some Party Stakeholders from the three Local Government and Members of Anambra APC Media Committee.

