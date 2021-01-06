Following the maltreatment of an 11-year-old student of the Deeper Life High School Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Don-Davis, the state police command has detained one Dr. Effiong Udimidue.

Dr Udimidue was detained alongside four staff of the School following the meeting that held between the police and all parties involved in the matter on Tuesday at the Police Headquarters, Uyo.

Vanguard reports that Dr Udimidue who retired from the State government currently runs his own private clinic within Uyo.

The staff detained include the Vice Principal of the School, an administrative staff, as well as two teachers, who double as Boarding Masters of the Junior students hostel and Senior Students hostel respectively identified as Mr. Akpan and Mr. Nseabasi Joseph.

The meeting which held in respect of the scandal that rocked the Deeper Life High School was said to have been adjourned at about 5 pm on Tuesday.

According to reports, the senior students accused of molesting and bullying Don-Davies were also invited to make statements over the controversial issue.

The mother of the victim, Mrs Deborah Archibong had petitioned the Police command alleging that her son Don Davies was inhumanly treated, molested and subjected to starvation in the School.

Following the development, the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, in a statement on Tuesday signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, assured Akwa Ibom people that no stone would be left unturned in unravelling the truth.

Amiengheme, who had also assured that the outcome of the investigation would be made public, however, urged all parties involved in the matter to exercise restraint pending the outcome of the ongoing police investigation.

