Vice President Mike Pence of the United States was whisked to a safe house Wednesday after protesters supporting President Donald Trump descended on the U.S. Capitol and took over the Congress building.

This happened after demonstrators broke through barricades, demanding that the November 3, 2020 election be declared in favour of Mr Trump.

Mr Trump lost the election to former Vice President and now President-elect Joe Biden, and lost all legal challenges against the conduct of the poll.

The president has however rejected the outcome of the election, alleging widespread fraud and irregularities.

The U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives held a joint session Wednesday to ratify the election result, before the protesters forced their way in, disrupting the largely ceremonial process.

More details later.