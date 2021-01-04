Hammer Horror screen legend Barbara Shelley was mourned today after dying aged 88 – after a lifetime thrilling viewers who still sent her fan mail.

The actress – who starred in 1950s and 1960s Hammer Horror films – acted with other icons including Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee, said Dailymail.co.uk.

And her credits included some of horror’s best-known films in The Gorgon, Dracula, Prince Of Darkness and Rasputin, Quatermass And The Pit, as well as Blood Of The Vampire, and Village Of The Damned.

Shelley was one of the movie stables’ most glamorous leading ladies but insisted ‘no one said I was beautiful’.

She also appeared in the Doctor Who episode Planet Of Fire, starring Peter Davison as the fifth Doctor.

Her agent, Thomas Bowington, said: ‘She really was Hammer’s number one leading lady and the technicolour queen of Hammer.

