Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, and other activists who participated in the protest which took place on New Year eve have been remanded in Kuje prison.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the police arraigned the activists before Taye Maibel at the Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

Mr Sowore and his team who were arrested at Gudu junction in Abuja were arraigned on three counts of unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy and inciting public disturbance.

The police prosecutor, J. C. Idachaba, told the court that Mr Sowore and other activists were arrested for disturbing the peace of the nation and bearing placards calling for revolution against the Buhari government.

However, all the defendants pleaded not guilty.

Mr Idachaba, according to Premium Times, told the court that the police would need more time to investigate, hence the defendants be remanded in custody or prison until then.

This move was, however, countered by the lawyer representing the defendants, Barr Marshal from the Femi Falana Chambers.

Barr Marshal argued that all the defendants are entitled to bail and should be granted in the interest of justice and prayed the Magistrate to do so.

Mrs Maibel asked the defendants’ counsel to formally apply for their bail and ordered that Mr Sowore and others be remanded in Kuje Prison pending the hearing of their bail application.

