Justin Bieber has denied reports he is studying to become a minister at Hillsong church.

Posting on his Instagram stories on Monday, 4 January, he wrote: ”I’m not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that, I have no desire for that, this is fake news.

The post comes just days after a report from OK! Magazine alleged Justin had taken interest in seeking a leadership role at Hillsong Church, following the controversial exit of pastor and former mentor Carl Lentz.

In follow-up posts, Justin also clarified his relationship with Hillsong church.

He wrote: ”And between Hillsong is not my church, for clarity, I am part of Churchome.

”The church is not a place, we are the church and we don’t need a building to connect with God because he is with us wherever we are, Justin continued.

Justin, whose wedding to Hailey Bieber was officiated by Churchome’s Judah Smith, has previously credited Hillsong for pulling him out of his most dark times.

Though Bieber’s relationship with Lentz was close and very public even calling the pastor a second father, the pair appeared to have distanced themselves, even prior to the cleric’s ouster from Hillsong.

Lentz was fired from Hillsong for what the church called leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures in November.

Even as early as 2018, there were reports that Justin and Carl had cut ties after Bieber’s failed romantic reconciliation with fellow Hillsong-er.

Shortly after Bieber began dating now-wife Hailey and by September 2018, the pair were married in a quickie ceremony at an NYC courthouse.

