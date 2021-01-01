Justin Bieber | Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber is reportedly studying to become a minister at Hillsong church.

According to OK! Magazine, a source revealed that the 26-year-old Canadian pop star is interested in taking a leadership role at the church. “Justin believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order,” the source said.

This is coming after the church fired Bieber’s one-time spiritual adviser, pastor Carl Lentz, for “leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures” after he admitted cheating on his wife.

Bieber’s intended spiritual role as a minister would not hinder his music career.

“Justin doesn’t plan to give up his music career, but he feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him,” the source said. “He wants to be a full-fledged minister next year.”

The “Sorry” singer has credited Hillsong Church for saving him from his dark years of drugtaking, public meltdowns, arrests and erratic behaviour. “Justin has never felt healthier or happier, and he says he owes it to the church,” the source said.

Bieber was baptized on January 9, 2014 by pastor Lentz after a born again experience. Bieber became the Hillsong church’s most-high profile member as well as its most famous choir singer. Other celebrities associated with Hillsong include Bieber’s wife Hailey and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

