Justin Bieber is studying to become a minister according to OK! Magazine.

The pop star, who has credited Hillsong church for pulling him out of his most dark times, is reportedly interested in taking a leadership role at the church following the controversial exit of a pastor and his former mentor Carl Lentz.

Following Lentz’s exit for what the church called leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures in November, 26 year old Bieber believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order.

The Canadian crooner feels like it’s his job to give back to the community after all the ways they’d helped him.

The ‘Holy’ crooner has an active role in Hillsong, participating as a choir member but doesn’t plan on leaving music for his new spiritual role-taking.

According to OK’s insiders, ”He doesn’t plan to give up his music career, but he feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him, he wants to be a full-fledged minister next year.

Though Bieber’s relationship with Lentz was close and very public, he even calls the pastor a second father, the pair appeared to have distanced themselves, even prior to the cleric’s ouster from Hillsong.

Earlier this month Lentz entered an outpatient facility for treatment for depression, anxiety and pastoral burnout.

In November Hillsong founder Brian Houston went public with his former colleague’s departure, sharing a statement saying Lentz had broke ties with the church amid ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.

