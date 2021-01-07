AC Milan were handed their first defeat of the season on Wednesday by Juventus, who have won the Scudetto for the last eight seasons – 2011/12 – 2019/20 seasons.

Two goals from Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie gave Juventus the three points that took them to fourth place on 30 points, seven behind AC Milan, but with a game in hand.

The Old Lady were the better team from the start as they pressed and should have taken the lead in the third minute but Paulo Dybala’s goal-bound shot was deflected kindly into the arms of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But Dybala then played a huge part in their first goal in the 18th minute as his clever control and back-heel freed Chiesa, who lashed his shot past Donnarumma.

Milan had flashes afterwards on a counter and good work by Rafael Leao should have brought the equaliser but his shot was just inches wide from Wojciech Szczesny’s right-hand post.

The tie could have been cancelled because of a swathe of positive COVID-19 tests. Milan were without Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic while Juventus had to do without their usual wing-backs in Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro.

Milan were further hampered by injuries to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ismael Bennacer, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers; though Alvaro Morata was also missing for the defending champions.

Due to this, AC Milan’s manager, Stefano Pioli, played a defender, Davide Calabria, in midfield and it was the energetic Calabria who brought Milan level. Adrien Rabiot was definitely bundled off the ball in the build-up but play progressed and Leao’s cut-back was guided into Szczesny’s left hand corner by Calabria to take both teams into the interval level.

It took until the 62nd minute for Juventus to retake the lead and it was those two again – Dybala to Chiesa that brought it. Chiesa controlled on the edge of the box, shifted to his left leg and dispatched past Donnarumma for his fourth goal in 11 league appearances.

The defending champions wrapped up the points on 76 minutes when another substitute, Dejan Kulusevski, jinked down the right flank and cut back to McKennie to finish from inside the box.

Despite the defeat, AC Milan stayed top of Serie A as Inter Milan lost 2-1 away to Fiorentina while Napoli lost 2-1 at home to Spezia.

The next matchday is January 9 -11.