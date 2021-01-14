A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria’s north-west region.

At least two people have been killed again by bandits at Chikaji village in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

The latest incident comes less than 24 hours after three people, including a hunter, were killed in the same local government area.

The bandits, according to the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, invaded the residence of one Alhaji Yunusa Gambo, a farmer in the village on Thursday and attempted to kidnap him, along with one Mallam Surajo.

He explained that the victims were shot by the bandits in the process of attempting to escape from their homes, adding that security agencies are investigating the incident and sustaining patrols in the area.

In another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven have averted what would have been a bloody clash between some herders and farmers in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state.

The incident took place at Ungwan Marwa and Marmara communities in the local government area when cattle under the care of one Bayerajo Sule destroyed farms belonging to three farmers.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commiserated with the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.

The Kaduna State Government also debunked rumors of the alleged kidnapping of an unspecified number of traders from Kano State on the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

The commissioner for internal security in a statement, says that

Federal security agencies operating on the Road have not reported any such incident.

He also disclosed that from all checks conducted so far by the Kaduna State Government, the alleged kidnapping occurred elsewhere in another state.