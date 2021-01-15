Rescued Almajirai in Kaduna State.

Officials of the Kaduna State Government Task Force on enforcing COVID-19 related regulations have rescued 160 children from locations that are neither authorised and licensed as schools nor as children’s homes.

The chairman of the task force, Major Garba Rimi told Channels Television on Friday that 140 out of the children were rescued from Sheik Dahiru Bauchi Islamic school in Rigasa area in the outskirts of the state capital.

The rescued children, according to him are from 13 states in the north and south of Nigeria, while few others are from Benin Republic, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic.

