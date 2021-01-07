Dr Olabode Thompson Mobolaji Kalejaye, an entrepreneur, patriot, and international businessman is dead. He died on December 31, 2020, aged 64.

After his HSC at Baptist Academy, he had a brief stint with journalism, working with both Punch Newspaper and Concord Press. At the same time, he pursued his professional studies in accountancy before travelling to England in 1981 for further study. On his return to Nigeria in 1987, he set up his own consultancy business, presently under the umbrella of Harvest Investments Company Ltd.

He was a member of the Board of Directors of the (now-defunct) NAL Merchant Bank, and a member of Economic and Security Advisory Team for the Federal Government of Nigeria. He acted in various advisory roles, not only at the federal level but also with many state governments.

Above all, he was a devout Christian and the Senior Pastor of ShepherdHouse Church, which he founded with his wife in 2008.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Olabisi; three children, Tinuola, Oluwatomi and Olabode jr; grandchildren, siblings, cousins, nephews, and nieces.