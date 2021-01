Kamala Harris has been sworn in as the first female, first black and first Asian-American US vice-president. She was sworn in just before Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th US president, Wednesday, 20 January.

The 56 year old, who is of Indian-Jamaican heritage, initially ran for the democratic nomination, but Mr Biden won the race and chose Harris as his running mate, describing her as a fearless fighter for the little guy.