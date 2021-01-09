Kanayo O. Kanayo, née Anayo Modestus Onyekwere | Image: Momodu Media

The name Kanayo O Kanayo is a name that rings a familiar bell for any lover of Nollywood. The actor has paid his dues in the Nigerian film industry being one of the most celebrated screen stars around.

The actor who is famed for his role as an occultist in many films has been stereotyped in light of the role with many believing that he is indeed into occult practices in reality.

During the week, the actor cum politician and lawyer engaged in a war of words with an Instagram follower after he shared a picture of the hundredth birthday of Ezinne Anyanwu, the mother of an actor, Chika Anyanwu.

The follower made a comment that he was surprised the old woman had not been used for ‘blood money’ rituals by Kanayo.

This angered the actor who responded by writing: