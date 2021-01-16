The Local Government elections which held across the 44 local government areas of Kano State on Saturday, January 16, 2021, was characterized with the influx of underage voters at various polling units, The Street Journal has reliably gathered.

Several videos obtained by our correspondent showed children between the ages of 9-17 at the polling units, with ballot papers.

This fraud occurred despite the presence of security operatives and INEC officials.

It would be recalled that the Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday deployed over 10,000 personnel to ensure that the elections were conducted without hurdles.

Even as the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has continued to restate its commitment to transforming the electoral system in Nigeria, factors like underage voter(s), corruption and electoral violence still leave punctured holes in the process.

The National Assembly joint committee on INEC had in December 2020, recommended that married underage girls be recognised as eligible voters, a position the electoral body rejected, noting that the issue of age in voting is a constitutional matter because the law also recognises 18 as marriageable age.

Being under apparent pressure, Prof. Yakubu disclosed that the INEC would work with the federal lawmakers to amend the country’s electoral act before the first quarter of 2021, adding that electronic voting will be backed up by law if the Senate passes this amendment.

As at the time of filing this report, the INEC in the state is yet to react to the development, neither has the police arrested party agents for sponsoring underage voters to several polling units.

Below is a video of the children casting their votes:

Like this: Like Loading...