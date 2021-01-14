Oba Darasimi

The Kawankwasiyya faction of the Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), belonging to a former governor in the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has dragged the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), to court for alleged contempt just few days to the local government election.

The Kawankwasiyya faction of the PDP, which claimed it was recognised by the national headquarters of the party and the court, had insisted that it would not participate in the Saturday local government elections in the state.

However, the KANSIEC still announced that the Ambassador Aminu Wali faction of PDP was going to participate in the election.

But the Chairman of the Kwankwasiyya faction of the party, Shehu Sagagi said the party had sued KANSIEC for contempt of court while insisting that it should not recognise the other faction of the party as demanded by a court order.

“The chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission is either ignorant of the extant laws or he is just behaving like a politician,” he said.

“The faction claiming that they will participate in the coming local government elections earlier took us to court in Kano, on their request again, they transferred the case to Abuja before a vacation judge, Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo of the federal high court and he gave his ruling on October 2, 2020.

“His ruling clearly spelled that the National Executive Committee of the PDP has the power to appoint leaders in states where there are dispute, and whoever has the power to appoint has the power to reappoint and therefore dismissed their request to quash us as authentic leaders of the party in Kano.”

“Which means the law recognises only the leadership of the then caretaker committee under Hon. Danladi Muhammad, who now presided over our election.

“Our election was conducted on the 12th of December 2020, and we were sworn in immediately.

“Put that aside, even if they disagree with that, everyone is aware that the Independent National Electoral Commission has the supervisory power over all political parties in Nigeria. If the chairman of KANSIEC has any doubt, let him write a letter to the INEC to seek clarification.

“But they are not after that. They are trying to muscle us and we are not cowards,” he stated

On the steps they intend to take concerning the position of the KANSIEC recognising the other faction of the PDP, the chairman declared that their faction was ready to go to the Supreme Court if it so requires.

“We call on the judiciary to save this situation. We have presently filed a case of contempt against the person that is parading himself as chairman, and also the chairman of KANSIEC.

“We have also filed a case before the court on whether KANSIEC has the right to accept a candidate other than the one from the legally recognised executive of the party. This is what we want the court to determine,” he stated