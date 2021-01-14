By Bashir Bello, Kano

Ahead of the Saturday local government election in the State, the Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday says it has deployed over 10,000 personnel to ensure hitch-free conduct of the elections.

The spokespersons of the duo command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna (Police) and ASC Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi (Civil Defence) made this known on Thursday.

DSP Haruna said about 7,251 police officers to be joined by personnel from other sister agencies such Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) among others were deployed to all the polling units in the 484 wards across the 44 local government areas.

Meanwhile, for the Civil Defence, ASC Abdullahi said the command has also deployed 1,926 officers to provide adequate security for the conduct of the elections throughout the state.

He warned that no unauthorized person(s) is allowed to enter into the collation centres just as he warned the miscreants, hoodlums and political thugs to desist from truncating or disrupting the electoral process saying anybody caught will be made to face justice accordingly.

Vanguard News Nigeria