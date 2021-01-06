NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Kanye West and his reality TV star wife Kim Kardashian West are living separately and undergoing marriage counselling.

A source close to the family told NBC News that the couple had been living separately for the past few months, with West, 43, living at his ranch in Wyoming while Kardashian West, 40, and their four children stayed in Calabasas, California.

Kim and Kanye married in 2014 in an over-the-top ceremony in Italy. However, the marriage is said to be going through a rough patch in the past few months, according to various reports and speculation.

The couple were going through counselling dealing with “regular relationship issues” and no one else was involved, the source said. “Kanye loves his extended family. They are super close. They have been going to therapy. They are working on their marriage,” the source told NBC News.

They had discussed divorce, but Kardashian West had not filed for divorce. “They are working through it… (and) trying to work through things,” the source said.

People magazine, Page Six and other celebrity gossip outlets, however, said Kardashian West was preparing to file for divorce.

West has opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder, a mental illness characterized by extreme mood swings.

In July last year, the entertainment mogul launched a bid for the US presidency with a rambling speech that saw him emotional at his first campaign rally in South Carolina while discussing abortion and claimed he and Kim once considered aborting daughter North.

He also posted a series of since-deleted tweets, that accused his wife and mother-in-law of trying to lock him up, and suggested he was seeking a divorce.

Kardashian West called on the media and public to show “compassion and empathy” following her husband’s erratic behaviour.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” Kardashian West said in her lengthy Instagram post in July.

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kardashian West has a huge following on social media, but her husband has been absent from her posts in recent weeks.

The couple have four children: seven-year-old daughter North, son Saint, five, daughter Chicago, two, and 19-month old son Psalm.

It is the first marriage for West and the third for Kardashian West, who came to fame with the US reality TV series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” which followed the lives of her family in Los Angeles.