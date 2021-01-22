A motor accident that occurred along the Kaita/Dankama Highway in Katsina State on Thursday night, has claimed 13 lives, while 70 others were injured.

While details surrounding the accident are still sketchy as at press time, it was learnt that a majority of the passengers inside the truck came into Katsina from the neighbouring Niger Republic.

Eyewitnesses also confirmed to PUNCH that 70 sheep were also killed in the accident.

It was further that those who sustained injuries have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina General hospital and Amadi Rimi Orthopaedic Hospital, all in Katsina, for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Government sent a delegation to attend the funeral prayers and burial of the deceased on Thursday night at Dantakum graveyard located within Katsina metropolis.

The delegation included Commissioners of Local Governments, Alhaji Ya’u -Umar Gwajo-Gwajo and that of Sports and Social Development, Alhaji Sani Danlami, as well as Governor Aminu Masari’s Senior Special Assistant on Restoration Alhaji Sabo Musa and Head of Kaita Local Government Administration among others.

The government delegation was also said to have visited the injured at the hospitals on Thursday night.

However, the spokesman for the Katsina police command, Gambo Isah, a Superintendent of Police is yet to issue a statement to the public concerning the development.

