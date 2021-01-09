Arrangements for the burial of Congolese crooner Nzaya Nzayadio (Muntu wa Nkulu Champion) who succumbed to Covid-19 complications in England are on going.

The burial date, which was initially set for January 15, has been pushed to February 10 in Hull City, England.

Speaking to Saturday Nation yesterday Gael Nzayadio, a grandson to Nzaya said the burial date had been changed due the current lockdown on UK that prompted the change of plans by the health authorities.

“We were advised by the morgue and health authorities to change the burial date due the developing situations surrounding the lockdown and have similarly advised our next of kin,” he said.

The 19-year old Gael, a university student in Hull City also recalled having joined Nzaya alongside his grandmother Aphonsine Matondo to settle in England back in 2003.

Nzaya, a former lead singer with the legendary Och Lipua Lipua Lipua and later Choc Stars band, settled in Europe in the early 2000s.

The baritone-voiced singer will be remembered for having done the lead vocals on most of the Orch Lipua Lipua hit songs such as Nouvelle Generation, Lemba Lemba, Matoba, Se Kisengi and Mbondo. During his stint with the Kinshasa-based Choc Stars Band he performed alongside others like Debaba, Roxy Tshimpaka, Carlito and Djuna Djanana.

Also speaking to Saturday Nation in Nairobi yesterday fellow musician Fiston Lusambo said he had been in constant touch with Nzaya’s family.

Fiston,who is based in London, is currently in Nairobi on a production tour of his new album.

“It was saddening to have lost Nzaya whom I tour Kenya with alongside Mose Fan Fan during the Papa Lolo tour of 2016,” he said.

Similarly Mombasa-based rhumba fan PDJ Mike Mwakamba (Panya Buku) said he had been condoling with his family. He not only hosted Nzaya during the 2016 tour to Kenya, but he also had him release a song in 2019 titled Panya Buku in his honour.

Some of Nzaya’s former fellow band members in Lipua Lipua also living in Europe include guitarist Lusuama Aspro (Germany) and singer Nyboma Mwandido (Paris).

Others are Vata Mombassa (Ivory Coast) and Kilola (Sierra Leonne).

Meanwhile, Afro Jazz musician Eddie Grey and Aaron Rimbui will on Saturday evening perform during a special jazz show at the Geco Café, Mbaazi Avenue in Nairobi.

The show that is organised by Accoustic Brewed Sessions is set start at set to start at 6pm.

Some of Eddie’ songs include “Like a Bird”,”Ephemera” and “Bizuyee”. As for Aaaron Rimbui who specializes in the keyboard, the piano and productions, some of his popular songs include “Simama”, “Salvation and “Freedom.”

Both artistes re planning similar shows at other spots in Nairobi later in the year.

Elsewhere, the Keco International Band led by Principessa Eve Namulanda will on Sunday perform at the Mirema Country Club on Mirema Road in Kasarani, Nairobi.

