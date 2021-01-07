Medical laboratory workers are the latest frontline workers in healthcare to go on strike after the government failed to meet their demands.

The clinical officers’ 48-hour ultimatum to the Council of Governor (CoG) lapses today, and they have therefore resumed their strike, which they had called off five days ago.

Chrisphine Momanyi, secretary general of the Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO), said yesterday are treated as second-rate medical care workers.

“No hospital can give accurate diagnosis without the services of the laboratory officers who have been neglected by their employer, the health ministry. For the neglect we have seen, we have decided we will stay at home and bond with our family rather than risk death in in the line of duty,” he said during the union’s demonstration at Uhuru Park yesterday.

Insurance cover

The disgruntled lab technicians decry the government’s failure to provide them with a comprehensive medical insurance cover as well as approving the union members’ check-off to remit their union membership fee straight from their salaries.

KNUMLO, which has 10,000 members, said it was high time that they too, like other medical healthcare workers, be given risk allowances as they handle samples taken from infected patients.

So murky are the waters in the strike-ridden sector that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga issued a statement calling the county governments and national government to take action and end the stalemate.

“Kenyans must not be kept permanently on the edge and worried over matters that can be sorted out without much drama through intergovernmental discussions that the public need not know about,” Mr Odinga said.

With the CoG rejecting the return-to-work formula signed between them and the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco), the latter, through their secretary general, George Kibore, maintained they are back on strike from today.

Salary commission

Though accused of being a stumbling block to the move to award the negotiated risk allowances, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) absolved itself of any wrongdoing.

The Commission said that it is yet to get the proposals from the healthcare workers’ employers on the return-to-work formula agreement signed between them and their unions.

Speaking to the Nation, the SRC said it will respond to the media on whether the proposals are feasible after getting communication from their employers.

“SRC shall respond as soon as we receive the proposals from the employers,” said communications officer Purity Njeru.

Past revision

In an advisory to the CoG, the Commission had previously said the revised allowances will be unaffordable if the enhanced perks are implemented.

“County governments have indicated unavailability of resources to cater for the resultant review of the CBA item as proposed by the trade unions,” SRC Chairperson Lyn Mengich said in a letter to the CoG dated December 10.

Currently, doctors earning a risk allowance of Sh20, 000 per month; nurses Sh3,850; clinical officers Sh3,000; and other officers Sh2,000. Kuco wants these rates revised, but SRC wants them to remain the same.

Striking clinical officers and nurses want their rates increased to Sh30,000 per month.

“How can SRC determine that some healthcare workers should get a higher risk allowance than others, yet we are exposed to the same risks?” said Kibore, the Kuco secretary general .

All this is happening as nurses are on strike lamenting poor working conditions and demanding risk allowances and comprehensive group life insurance cover.