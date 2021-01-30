Notorious criminal, Dankarami who is alleged to be one of the masterminds of the abduction at GSS Kankara has sustained injuries following a clash between his gang and a rival group, HumAngle is reporting.

Dankarami is the head of an armed group notorious for cattle rustling, abduction and terrorizing communities in Katsina State.

The publication further reports that he reportedly sustained serious injuries in a recent clash between armed men belonging to Mani na Saleh mai dan doki and his gang at Illela village of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina.

Twenty members of Dankarami’s group were allegedly killed by the rival camp during a fight on how to a rustled herd of cattle. The cross fire in the area reportedly led to the death of nine civilians.

It would be called that over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara were kidnapped on Dec. 11, 2020, when armed men stormed the school and marched the boys into the forest.

Boko Haram’s leader, Abubakar Shekau had claimed responsiblity for the abduction, however the children were freed following alleged negotiations.

While notorious bandit groups have continued to wreck havoc in the country, these groups often have clashes among themselves over control of livestock, a development that has seen some of them being killed.

There were reports in April 2020 that Dankarami was also notorious for going to other gangs’ territories to rustle livestock or seize ransom destined for other gangs.

