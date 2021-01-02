Agency Reporter

Mrs Jumoke Babalola-Oludele, sister of the Deputy Minority Leader, Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Sunkanmi Babalola, has regained freedom from her abductors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Babalola-Oludele was kidnapped on Dec, 21 around Oniguguri junction, beside Lion of Judah, Iyana Church, Monatan area, Ibadan.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped by three unknown gunmen who drove in a white Toyota Camry.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded N20 million ransom for her release.

Confirming the release of the victim on Saturday in Ibadan, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the victim had regained freedom and united with her family.

Fadeyi said Babalola-Oludele was released through the collaborative efforts of the security agencies and other stakeholders in the state.

The police spokesman further said that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the case while the investigation was still ongoing.

The victim’s brother, Babalola, representing Egbeda State Constituency in the state Assembly, who also confirmed his sister’s release, said that no ransom was paid to her abductors.

(NAN)