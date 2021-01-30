A 21-year-old undergraduate has been arrested by the Osun State Police for kidnapping and killing his nephews in connivance with a herdsman.

It was gathered that Usman Muyideen, a 200 level student and his herdsman accomplice, 20, were nabbed after Thompson Onibokun aged 13 and Samson Onibokun, 12, who were said to be Muyideen’s elder brother’s children were discovered dead.

The two children, according to The Nation, were kidnapped on January 26, 2021, on a football field around the Iludun area of Osogbo.

The parents were said to have reported the case at the police station and the matter was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Muyideen confessed that the two abductees were his nephews. He also accused the herdsman of talking him into abducting them.

He said:

“The herdsman talked me into kidnapping them. He is my friend. We have lived together since childhood.

“When we got to the field where Thompson and Samson were, I told them to follow me and they did because I am the younger brother of their daddy. We didn’t know that they could die.

“The phones we used in contacting the parents was tracked by the police and we were arrested.”

Also confessing to the crime, Memudu said:

“I am a Fulani herdsman. I abducted two children with the help of Muyideen who is their family member. We went to the football field where the children were playing and abducted the two of them.

“We took them on a commercial bike to a forest where my cattle do feed around Coker area, Osogbo. I know the terrain very well. We were in the forest for four days, giving the children bread and soft drink.

“We contacted the parents and demanded N25 million ransom. I wanted to use the ransom to start a business. We gave them six days to provide the ransom but, unfortunately, the two children died on the fourth day after the rope we used to tie them to a tree strangulated them.

“When those children died, we did not contact the parents again. We left the corpses there and they discovered the bodies four days after.”

The suspects did not show remorse, while they were paraded as Memudu kept assuring Muyideen that they would be released after a few days.

Commenting, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, said:

“The bodies of the two children (Muyideen’s nephews) have been recovered inside the bush around Oke-Baale area, Osogbo and deposited at State University Teaching Hospital morgue, Osogbo for autopsy.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court after the completion of the investigation.”

