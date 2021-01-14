Suleiman Akinbami

Abductors have contacted the family of a popular petrol station owner in Ekiti State, Mr Suleiman Akinbami, 48 hours after his abduction, reportedly demanding N60 million to secure his release.

Akinbami was kidnapped on Sunday night by four gunmen in one of his filling stations in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Family sources who confided in newsmen yesterday said the kidnappers called on Tuesday night and demanded the amount before they could release the victim.

The source said: “You know our man was kidnapped on Sunday night in a very dramatic way and very late on Tuesday night, we got a call from them asking us to pay N60 million if we are to see him. We pleaded with them to reduce the amount but we are yet to hear from them since then.”

When contacted, the Ekiti Amotekun Corps commander, Brig. Gen Joe Komolafe (rtd), said he was not aware of the ransom being demanded by the abductors, saying his men were trailing the gunmen. He expressed optimism that the victim would soon be rescued with the collaboration of Amotekun corps, the police and vigilante in the state.

Komolafe urged residents to volunteer timely and useful information on activities of criminals in their domains.

“Criminals are human beings and not spirits. Our desk number is 09062970421. Once we have credible information to act upon, the job is half done, we are urging our people to know that security is the responsibility of everyone and not that of the security personnel alone.”

MEANWHILE, a farmer, Mr Oluwole Agboola, who was last year abducted in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has been found dead. A family source confirmed the development to newsmen on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the death of the farmer came after the family had allegedly paid the sum of N1,650,000 as ransom for the release of their kinsman. Agooola was abducted in Ibadan on December 28, 2020 in his farm located at Abaodo area of Olukitibi village, Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

A brother to the deceased, Mr Olakunle Agboola, confirmed the killing of the farmer on Tuesday. He added that his brother was killed ten days after the abductors had collected the ransom from the family.

He said: “My brother, Wole Agboola, was killed after a huge ransom was paid and we later found his body inside the bush near Aba Odo yesterday at 6:00a.m. just a bit close to where he was abducted.”

