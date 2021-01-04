Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday, January 2nd killed a businesswoman, Alhaja Serifat Adisa and two boys at Idere in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Alhaja Adisa, the Chief Executive Officer of Subawa filling station was kidnapped and killed along Igboora/Idere road at about 8.30pm.

The gunmen reportedly began shooting sporadically around the filling station and stray bullets killed the two boys instantly.

According to a man who introduced himself as the boys’ uncle, the boys’ mother woman was waiting for a relation while decided to put a call to her close relative who is a commercial morcyclist in Idere to come and take them home.

“While she was making the call, one of the gunmen whom had already positioned themselves around the Subawa filling station, on sighting the woman making call, felt she might be calling security operatives and fired a shot directly at the woman who was standing with the two kids. The stray bullets hit the boys who both died instantly, while the woman fled into the bush,” he said.

Thereafter, the gunmen proceeded to abduct Alhaja Adisa. She was said not to have given her consent and argued with the kidnappers who forcefully dragged her out of the fuel station into a nearby bush opposite the fuel station where she was shot dead at about 11.30pm.

Sources said the kidnappers killed the woman when they discovered that they were being trailed by a vigilante group and the Amotekun Security operatives.

The kidnappers were eventually nabbed. While one was arrested at De Link Hotel, Idere while discussing with his colleagues on the phone, the other four were later arrested at Ibarapa axis of the state.

They were handed over to men of Operation Burst.

Meanwhile, the two boys have since been buried amidst tears, while the mother is on admission in an undisclosed hospital in Igboora.

Like this: Like Loading...