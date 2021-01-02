church

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Robert Ndubuisi, the driver to the auxiliary Catholic Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Moses Chikwe, who was released by kidnappers alongside with Chikwe, has been hospitalized due to the the deep cut on his hand from the kidnappers.

The Catholic Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, His Grace Most Reverend Anthony Obinna, revealed this in a statement to newsmen yesterday in Owerri.

Narrating the pains they went through in the large forest of Awara in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state and Omuku creeks in Rivers state.

Bishop Obinna, also hinted that, he observed that the auxiliary Bishop Chikwe, was very weak.

He said: “With gratitude to God Almighty, I hereby inform all Christ’s faithful and people of goodwill everywhere that about 10:00pm on the first day of January, 2021. His Grace Most Reverend Moses Chikwe and Mr. Ndubuisi Robert and his driver who were abducted in the evening of Sunday 27 December, 2020 were finally released.

“I personally visited and saw Bishop Chikwe in his residence at about 10:45 pm looking and feeling very weak from his traumatic experience. Nevertheless, we continue to thank God for his goodness to us.”

The Catholic Bishop was not happy that, “At the time of my visit, Mr. Ndubuisi Robert, was unavailable because he had been speedily taken to the hospital for the treatment of deep cut he received on his hand from the kidnappers.”

However, the clergy thanked the security agencies, the police, Director of State Security Services, DSS, as well as Imo and Anambra state governments towards their effort in the releasing of the kidnapped Bishop, Moses and other victims.