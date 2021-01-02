Bishop Moses Chikwe

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State police command yesterday said that the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Moses Chikwe, who was kidnapped last Sunday, has been freed by his captors even as the police alleged that there was no ransom paid to the kidnappers.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, in a brief statement announcing the release of the bishop.

He added that the rescue of the Catholic bishop was made possible through what he called “sting operation” carried out by the police, adding that the Bishop was rescued unhurt alongside his driver and other victims.

According to Orlando, “Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese and others, released unhurt, without ransom, the sequel to a sting operation by the men of the Imo State Police Command.”

It would be recalled that Bishop Chikwe, was kidnapped last Sunday, around New Owerri and had spent roughly six days in the hands of his kidnappers.

Ever since he was kidnapped, condemnation followed up to internationally with Pope Francis, during his new year message calling for Bishop Chikwe’s release from the hands of his captors.

While in Imo state, Catholic women organization, staged a peaceful protest to the Imo state government house, calling on governor Hope Uzodimma, to quicken action for the release of the auxiliary bishop, just as Christians across denominations also entered into prayers for God’s intervention for the release of Bishop Chikwe.

