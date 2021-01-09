Referring to the summits with Trump, Kim said the U.S. hostile policy has worsened despite the North’s “efforts” and “maximum patience” to reduce tensions in the region.

Kim rolled out a series of goals to boost the North’s military power, calling for an improvement in missiles’ strike capabilities targeting objects in the range of 15,000 kilometres, apparently intended to be capable of reaching the mainland U.S., and minimisation of nuclear weapons.

The North also boasted of a new nuclear-powered submarine, saying that it has completed the research design and it is in the stage of the final examination.

Other military projects ordered by Kim include the development of tactical nuclear weapons, ground or submarine-launched solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), the introduction of hypersonic aircraft and a military surveillance satellite.

“The reality shows that we need to strengthen the national defence capabilities without a moment of hesitation to deter the United States’ nuclear threats and to bring peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula,” KCNA said.

“The geopolitical features of our state called for pushing ahead with the already-started building of the nuclear force without interruption for the welfare of the people, destiny of the revolution, existence and independent development of the state,” it said.

Still, the North Korean leader reaffirmed that Pyongyang would not use its nuclear arsenal unless “hostile forces” attempt to attack with nuclear weapons.

Washington has yet to respond to the North’s announcement.

With regard to relations with South Korea, Kim appeared to have left room for improvement in the currently chilled ties, saying things could return to three years ago when a peace mood was created, “at any time” but emphasized that it all depends on South Korea’s attitude.

Inter-Korean relations have remained stalled since the Hanoi summit as sanctions stand in the way of cross-border exchanges and cooperation.

The ties chilled further last year, as North Korea blew up an inter-Korean joint liaison office in anger over anti-Pyongyang leafleting in June and killed a South Korean fisheries official drifting near its western sea border in September.

North Korea has not responded to Seoul’s offers for talks and cooperative projects while focusing on warding off an outbreak of the coronavirus on its soil by sealing its border and toughening quarantine measures.

Kim said such projects on “antivirus, humanitarian cooperation (and) individual trips” are all “nonessential” issues, calling for a halt to the combined exercises between South Korea and the United States.

During the congress, Kim also unveiled a new economic development plan for the next five years, which centres around self-reliance and self-sufficiency.

North Korea will focus its investment in the metal and chemical industries, among others while strengthening the technological base for the agricultural sector, it said.

“The core theme of the new five-year national economic development plan is still self-reliance and self-sufficiency,” the report said.

This week’s congress, the first in nearly five years, came as North Korea has been faced with a triple whammy of the fallout of back-to-back typhoons in the summer, a protracted border closure due to the coronavirus pandemic and global sanctions on its economy.

Opening the event on Tuesday, Kim admitted the failure to meet the country’s previous five-year development goals, describing the past few years as a period of “unprecedented, worst-ever trials.”

KCNA said that a fifth-day session was to be held Saturday.