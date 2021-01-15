By Luminous Jannamike

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Samson Korede a.k.a. Kode has signed an international recording deal with Raw Cash Entertainment (RCE).

RCE is a global music company and leader in music-based entertainment. The record label announced through a statement that it felt “awesome to welcome Kode, one of Nigeria’s biggest stars in the nation’s capital, to the Raw Cash Entertainment Family”.

They said that under the agreement, signed on Thursday, Kode’s future music will be released internationally through RCE’s global operations, and projects would be executively produced by Oyekunle Ibraheem.

Oyekunle Ibraheem said: “We’re very proud to be a part of this groundbreaking partnership between Kode and Raw Cash Entertainment.

“Kode is undoubtedly the most hardworking and talented 17-years-old artiste crossing over from Abuja, Nigeria to the rest of the world with an unimaginable vocal quality, appetite for work, and readiness to learn. That’s why RCE has demonstrated its commitment by placing its formidable machinery behind his budding career.”

Following the deal, Kode said: “My biggest goal is to make Nigeria proud by becoming a globally renowned music legend. I am thrilled to join the RCE family. I’m looking forward to this new chapter in my career and I’m more ready than I have ever been.”

On how he felt about the deal, Kode said, “It’s a dream come true for me. I had desired a place where I would be listened to, made to feel at home, and have my interest protected. They also share my vision. So, I’m thankful to my new RCE family for believing in my dreams.”

The “I can’t breathe’’ crooner has described the deal as a “new era” for him and his music career.

The deal marked the end of his years as an independent artiste.

