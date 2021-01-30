Dr Sekou Nkrumah, the youngest son of the first prime minister and President of Ghana Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has chastised the late Jerry John Rawlings over some of his dealings as head of state and President of Ghana.

According to him Ghanaians are too hypocritical and cannot speak the truth about Rawlings because he’s dead but he has no such hypocrisy.

Sekou called Rawlings a wicked and bloodthirsty man. He claimed Rawlings was just someone who spoke a lot but never followed the ideals he claimed to stand for.

“Let’s throw away the Ghanaian legendary hypocrisy and talk plain. The man was a very wicked man, and he was not a nice guy. Handsome yes, in his younger days. Charismatic? Sure, he was, and he could run his mouth like all the other empty barrels, including Trump.

“He betrayed June 4 when he staged the Libyan sponsored 1981 coup, and he messed up on the revolutionary stage, after criticizing the IMF and World Bank he made a U-turn and embraced them, and in the process exposed his lack of socialist credentials,

“JJ was also a violent, bloodthirsty man, don’t you think he and Kojo Tsikata were involved in the murder of the three judges? Why do you think Johnny Hansen resigned from the PNDC? Don’t you know that JJ was responsible for the killings and disappearances of many Ghanaians in the early days of his revolution?

“His hunger for power never diminished, he strongly believed that Ghana was justifiably his for the taking. He was smart enough to understand the Ghanaian way of thinking. We fear and respect authority, so the daredevil he was, he forcefully captured state power and then terrorized the Ghanaian populace and pushed them into submission. Remember the culture of silence?

“Remember his mocking of Professor Adu Boahene during the 1992 elections campaign saying, some of us will make history and others will write it.

“Yes, Rawlings never believed in democracy, it was rather the democratization of violence he felt comfortable with, that was his element, his home.

Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu teaching hospital after a brief illness and was buried at the military cemetery in Accra on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

